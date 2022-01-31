Fired Cobb deputy accused of taking drugs into detention center

A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and immediately fired Monday after he was accused of taking controlled substances into the county’s jail.
Dyimond Johnson, 30, is facing four felony charges, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violation of oath of office, Cobb sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Blake said.
Johnson’s firing and arrest were the result of an investigation that began Jan. 24, when contraband was discovered at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, Blake said. Johnson had been with the sheriff’s office for a little more than four months. According to Blake, Johnson passed a rigorous background check when he was hired in late September.
No further information has been released in the case, including the type or amount of controlled substance that Johnson is accused of taking into the jail.
“Sheriff Craig Owens remains committed to transparency at every level and will swiftly hold to account any employee who violates their oath of office and the public’s trust,” Blake said in a news release.
