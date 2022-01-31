Hamburger icon
Fired Cobb deputy accused of taking drugs into detention center

Dyimond Johnson only worked with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office for about four months before he was accused of bringing contraband into the county's jail.

Dyimond Johnson only worked with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office for about four months before he was accused of bringing contraband into the county's jail.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and immediately fired Monday after he was accused of taking controlled substances into the county’s jail.

Dyimond Johnson, 30, is facing four felony charges, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violation of oath of office, Cobb sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Blake said.

Johnson’s firing and arrest were the result of an investigation that began Jan. 24, when contraband was discovered at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, Blake said. Johnson had been with the sheriff’s office for a little more than four months. According to Blake, Johnson passed a rigorous background check when he was hired in late September.

No further information has been released in the case, including the type or amount of controlled substance that Johnson is accused of taking into the jail.

“Sheriff Craig Owens remains committed to transparency at every level and will swiftly hold to account any employee who violates their oath of office and the public’s trust,” Blake said in a news release.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

