Fired Cobb deputy accused of taking drugs into detention center

Dyimond Johnson, 30, is facing four felony charges, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violation of oath of office, Cobb sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Blake said.

Johnson’s firing and arrest were the result of an investigation that began Jan. 24, when contraband was discovered at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, Blake said. Johnson had been with the sheriff’s office for a little more than four months. According to Blake, Johnson passed a rigorous background check when he was hired in late September.