BREAKING: DeKalb deputy fired after arrest on sex trafficking, rape charges

A DeKalb County deputy was fired following his arrest on various charges, including sex trafficking, rape and molestation, Sheriff Melody Maddox said Monday.
Derrick Gardner, 34, of Stone Mountain, was arrested Sunday and booked into the DeKalb jail, where he was being held without bond. DeKalb police also charged Gardner with first-degree cruelty to children, enticing a child for indecent purposes and aggravated sexual battery. All of the charges are felonies.
“Gardner’s employment has been terminated,” Maddox said in an emailed statement.
No further details were released about the allegations.
Gardner is the second metro Atlanta deputy arrested during the past week.
A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and immediately fired last week after he was accused of taking controlled substances into the county’s jail.
Dyimond Johnson, 30, is facing four felony charges, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violation of oath of office, Cobb sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Blake said.
And on Friday, a Middle Georgia sheriff surrendered on a sexual battery charge in Cobb County. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody allegedly touched a woman’s breast during a training conference in January at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly, according to police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author