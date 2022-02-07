BREAKING: DeKalb deputy fired after arrest on sex trafficking, rape charges

A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and immediately fired last week after he was accused of taking controlled substances into the county’s jail.

Dyimond Johnson, 30, is facing four felony charges, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violation of oath of office, Cobb sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Blake said.

And on Friday, a Middle Georgia sheriff surrendered on a sexual battery charge in Cobb County. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody allegedly touched a woman’s breast during a training conference in January at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly, according to police.

