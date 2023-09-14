BREAKING | 5 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa

Five people, including a teenager, are facing murder charges after a woman’s body was found inside the trunk of a car Tuesday night outside a Gwinnett County bathhouse and spa, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The victim, who was allegedly beaten and starved to death, was found inside a silver Jaguar sedan outside Jeju Sauna, a popular 24-hour Korean bathhouse on Gwinnett Place Drive, police said.

On Thursday, the suspects were identified as Joonhyun Lee, 22, Joonho Lee, 26, Hyunji Lee, 25, and Gawon Lee, 26. They are each facing charges of felony murder, false imprisonment and concealing the death of another, while Joonho Lee, Joonhyun Lee and Gawon Lee were charged with tampering with evidence, according to online records. A 14-year-old, who was not publicly identified, was also charged with murder, the news station reported.

Investigators confirmed Thursday that the body was that of a woman. But her relatives, who live outside of the country, have not been notified, according to a Gwinnett police spokeswoman.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday night and remain in the Gwinnett jail without bond.

Gwinnett police plan to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to release additional details in the case. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter will attend.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.