Police: Body found in trunk outside popular Gwinnett County spa

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County bathhouse and spa late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The 911 call came in shortly before 11 p.m. to report a possible body inside a vehicle at the plaza on Gwinnett Place Drive, police said. The strip is home to multiple eateries and is anchored by the Jeju Sauna, a popular 24-hour Korean bathhouse. A cafe next door is also open late.

When officers arrived, they confirmed a body was indeed inside the trunk of the vehicle, officials said. Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner’s office were called to process the scene.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Investigators have not said if they believe the discovery is tied to any of the businesses located in the plaza. No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information to share in this case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Man killed in shootout with officers at Roswell gas station, cops say1h ago

Credit: AP

Bigger beach homes threaten Gullah Geechee culture on Georgia’s coast
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome, AJC to block release of PFAS settlement terms
2h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record
6h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record
6h ago

Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC

Judge asked to close building near Piedmont Park amid sinkhole lawsuit
9h ago
The Latest

BREAKING
Man killed in shootout with officers at Roswell gas station, cops say
1h ago
Driver arrested, accused of striking school crossing guard in Decatur
10h ago
Cops: Man held family at gunpoint before leading Cartersville police on chase
11h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top