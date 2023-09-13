Police: Body found in trunk outside popular Gwinnett County spa

A body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County bathhouse and spa late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The 911 call came in shortly before 11 p.m. to report a possible body inside a vehicle at the plaza on Gwinnett Place Drive, police said. The strip is home to multiple eateries and is anchored by the Jeju Sauna, a popular 24-hour Korean bathhouse. A cafe next door is also open late.

When officers arrived, they confirmed a body was indeed inside the trunk of the vehicle, officials said. Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner’s office were called to process the scene.

Investigators have not said if they believe the discovery is tied to any of the businesses located in the plaza. No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information to share in this case, please contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

