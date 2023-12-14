BREAKING | 3 rushed to hospital after shooting near SW Atlanta gas station

Multiple people were shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Lee Street near a Texaco shortly before 8 p.m. in the Oakland City neighborhood regarding the shooting. At the scene, police said they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were alert when taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.
No details on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting were provided.
