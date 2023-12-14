BREAKING | 3 rushed to hospital after shooting near SW Atlanta gas station

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lee Street.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lee Street.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 3 minutes ago

Multiple people were shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in southwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Lee Street near a Texaco shortly before 8 p.m. in the Oakland City neighborhood regarding the shooting. At the scene, police said they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were alert when taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.

No details on a suspect or what may have led to the shooting were provided.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top