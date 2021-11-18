BREAKING: 2 found dead in Acworth home, police say

Cobb County police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an Acworth home Thursday morning.
The two adults were found around 9:30 a.m., Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The home is located on Verbena Drive in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood off Bells Ferry Road.
No further information has been released about the deaths, including the identities of the victims and how they may have died.
We’re working to learn more.
