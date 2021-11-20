Man accused of stabbing Sandy Springs officer arrested in Cobb couple’s slaying

Matthew Lanz of Acworth is currently in the Fulton County Jail and facing multiple charges related to a Sandy Springs break-in. Police say he stabbed an officer who responded. Another officer shot Lanz, who was treated at a hospital before he was taken into custody.

Now, Cobb police have identified Lanz as the suspect in the fatal shootings of Cherokee County firefighter Justin Thompson Hicks and his wife, Amber Hicks, both 31. Police found the couple dead inside their Acworth home around 9:30 a.m., hours after the shootings took place.