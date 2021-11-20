Man accused of stabbing Sandy Springs officer arrested in Cobb couple’s slaying

The 22-year-old man accused of stabbing a Sandy Springs police officer on Friday has been charged in the killings of a firefighter and his wife who were shot at their Cobb County home earlier this week.
Matthew Lanz of Acworth is currently in the Fulton County Jail and facing multiple charges related to a Sandy Springs break-in. Police say he stabbed an officer who responded. Another officer shot Lanz, who was treated at a hospital before he was taken into custody.
Now, Cobb police have identified Lanz as the suspect in the fatal shootings of Cherokee County firefighter Justin Thompson Hicks and his wife, Amber Hicks, both 31. Police found the couple dead inside their Acworth home around 9:30 a.m., hours after the shootings took place.
Their 2-year-old son was found unharmed in the home and is now with family members.
Lanz is facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Cobb police said.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Lanz lived directly around the corner from the home where Hicks and his wife were killed earlier this week.
About the Author