BREAKING | 15-year-old shot multiple times in SW Atlanta, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta, according to police. (Katrina Brown/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta, according to police. (Katrina Brown/Dreamstime/TNS)
By
11 minutes ago

A 15-year-old boy was shot several times Tuesday night in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

Officers were called at around 9:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of Princess Avenue near Oakland Lane, where they found the teenager with gunshot wounds to the lower back, police said. The teen, whose name was not released, was conscious while being taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details about the shooting were released late Tuesday. Investigators did not announce any arrests.

The shooting remains under investigation.

