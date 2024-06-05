Boyfriend charged in woman’s shooting death near Stonecrest Walmart

A little more than a week after a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed into a utility pole near Stonecrest, her boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder.
Kjiar Prather, 30, of Lithonia, was arrested Sunday on one count of malice murder, DeKalb County police confirmed. He is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, whose name has not been publicly released, last month.
The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office has not responded to questions about the woman’s identity.
Prather has been held in the DeKalb jail since Sunday afternoon, according to online records. Court filings indicate he requested bond Tuesday, but he remains in custody awaiting a ruling.
The case began May 24 around 7:30 a.m. when officers were called to Mall Parkway near a Walmart parking lot, police said. Officers found a champagne-colored Nissan Altima that had crashed into a light pole and power box by the road. In the driver’s seat, the victim was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a man run from the car after it crashed, a police spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
