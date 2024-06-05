Boyfriend charged in woman’s shooting death near Stonecrest Walmart

A little more than a week after a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed into a utility pole near Stonecrest, her boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder.

Kjiar Prather, 30, of Lithonia, was arrested Sunday on one count of malice murder, DeKalb County police confirmed. He is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, whose name has not been publicly released, last month.

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office has not responded to questions about the woman’s identity.