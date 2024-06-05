Breaking: Court halts Georgia Trump case until Willis appeal decided
Boyfriend charged in woman’s shooting death near Stonecrest Walmart

A woman was shot and killed while driving May 24. It happened just outside the parking lot of a Walmart near the Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County.

49 minutes ago

A little more than a week after a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed into a utility pole near Stonecrest, her boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder.

Kjiar Prather, 30, of Lithonia, was arrested Sunday on one count of malice murder, DeKalb County police confirmed. He is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, whose name has not been publicly released, last month.

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office has not responded to questions about the woman’s identity.

Prather has been held in the DeKalb jail since Sunday afternoon, according to online records. Court filings indicate he requested bond Tuesday, but he remains in custody awaiting a ruling.

The case began May 24 around 7:30 a.m. when officers were called to Mall Parkway near a Walmart parking lot, police said. Officers found a champagne-colored Nissan Altima that had crashed into a light pole and power box by the road. In the driver’s seat, the victim was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man run from the car after it crashed, a police spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

