BREAKING | Woman found shot to death in car near Stonecrest Walmart

A woman was found shot to death Friday morning in a car just outside a Walmart parking lot near the Mall at Stonecrest.

DeKalb County police said they received a call at around 7:30 a.m. about a crash in the 8400 block of Mall Parkway. When officers arrived, they saw the vehicle, a champagne-colored Nissan Altima, that had collided with a light pole and power box, police said. The car came to a stop on the sidewalk and curb after cutting the light pole in half.

The woman, who was driving, had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not released.