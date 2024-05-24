Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Woman found shot to death in car near Stonecrest Walmart

A woman was shot and killed while driving Friday morning. It happened just outside the parking lot of a Walmart near the Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County.
A woman was found shot to death Friday morning in a car just outside a Walmart parking lot near the Mall at Stonecrest.

DeKalb County police said they received a call at around 7:30 a.m. about a crash in the 8400 block of Mall Parkway. When officers arrived, they saw the vehicle, a champagne-colored Nissan Altima, that had collided with a light pole and power box, police said. The car came to a stop on the sidewalk and curb after cutting the light pole in half.

The woman, who was driving, had been shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene, officials said. Her name was not released.

“A witness reported seeing a male run from the vehicle after the collision,” police spokesperson Lt. Shane Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No other details have been shared by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

