BreakingNews
PSC raises Georgia Power rates, passing most Vogtle costs to customers

Boy, 15, indicted in mother’s strangulation in Forsyth County

Cindy Phillips was killed by her teenage son in early October, officials said.

Credit: Dignity Memorial

Combined ShapeCaption
Cindy Phillips was killed by her teenage son in early October, officials said.

Credit: Dignity Memorial

Crime & Public Safety
By
4 minutes ago

A teenage boy was recently indicted on several charges in connection with the October death of his mother in Forsyth County, court documents show.

Zachary Phillips, 15, was indicted Dec. 11 on charges of malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The teen is accused of killing 66-year-old Cindy Phillips by strangulation in early October, the indictment states. Officials did not provide further details about the incident due to the suspect’s age.

According to Cindy Phillips’ online obituary, she was a school bus driver in Forsyth at the time of her death and previously worked as a caregiver.

“Cindy loved life. She was an avid gardener. Cindy loved fishing, taking trips to the mountains and absolutely loved adventures on Harley-Davidsons,” her obituary states.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top