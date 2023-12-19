Boy, 15, indicted in mother’s strangulation in Forsyth County

A teenage boy was recently indicted on several charges in connection with the October death of his mother in Forsyth County, court documents show.
Zachary Phillips, 15, was indicted Dec. 11 on charges of malice murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
The teen is accused of killing 66-year-old Cindy Phillips by strangulation in early October, the indictment states. Officials did not provide further details about the incident due to the suspect’s age.
According to Cindy Phillips’ online obituary, she was a school bus driver in Forsyth at the time of her death and previously worked as a caregiver.
“Cindy loved life. She was an avid gardener. Cindy loved fishing, taking trips to the mountains and absolutely loved adventures on Harley-Davidsons,” her obituary states.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
