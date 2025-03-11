Man convicted in decades-old murder of siblings in DeKalb County

John was killed that night, while Pamela didn’t immediately succumb to her injuries and was able to speak with police before she died a couple of weeks after the assault. Pamela’s rape kit remained in the custody of the DeKalb County Police Department for years.

Perry’s identity never surfaced in any DNA databases accessible to law enforcement until 2022 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent off the evidence as part of an effort to work through a backlog of pre-1999 rape kits. Investigators were able to use forensic genetic genealogy, known as FGG, to confirm Perry was a match to DNA collected in a rape kit taken from Pamela Sumpter following the assault.

The DNA matched an alleged rape in Michigan that was never prosecuted, but where the alleged victim had identified Perry as the suspect. Perry was then found by investigators living in Loganville, just a county away from the Sumpter’s home.

FGG taps into the vast web of genetic information housed in public genealogy databases and, combined with other investigative techniques, can help detectives identify once-anonymous suspects, victims and missing persons. The FGG analysis allowed investigators to secure arrest warrants against Perry. Once in custody, a search warrant was executed to get his DNA, which matched the samples collected in the Michigan and DeKalb cases.

Perry took the stand on Monday, where he claimed to have been drugged and sexually assaulted by John Sumpter and another man inside the apartment. He denied that he had raped or killed Pamela and John Sumpter.

“All three of these people were alive when I left out of that house that night,” Perry said.

Perry’s attorney Daryl Queen called the killings a “tragic” and “brutal” and did not dispute Perry was there that night but continued to say his client was innocent during closing arguments.

Hodder called Perry’s testimony a “disgusting story” and said it didn’t add up to the evidence presented during trial, which included witness testimony from retired law enforcement that worked the case, the Sumpter family and others.

“Mr. Perry has gone through life without answering for what he did that day, for the heinous crimes he committed on July 15, 1990 and the Sumpter family has lived in a nightmare ever since,” she said during closings.