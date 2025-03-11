Man convicted in decades-old murder of siblings in DeKalb County

A jury convicted a man responsible for the deaths of two siblings in DeKalb County, more than three decades after the crimes took place.
Kenneth Perry, 55, was found guilty of rape, murder and other charges in the deaths of of 46-year-old John Sumpter and his sister Pamela Sumpter, 43, at their Redan apartment in DeKalb on July 15, 1990. The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict.
“It is time to hold this man accountable. It is time to deliver justice to the Sumpter family. It is time to tell Kenneth Perry something he already knows, something he has known for 30 years, and that is that he raped and murdered Pamela Sumpter and he murdered John Sumpter,” DeKalb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Shannon Hodder told jurors in her closing statements.
John was killed that night, while Pamela didn’t immediately succumb to her injuries and was able to speak with police before she died a couple of weeks after the assault. Pamela’s rape kit remained in the custody of the DeKalb County Police Department for years.
Perry’s identity never surfaced in any DNA databases accessible to law enforcement until 2022 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent off the evidence as part of an effort to work through a backlog of pre-1999 rape kits. Investigators were able to use forensic genetic genealogy, known as FGG, to confirm Perry was a match to DNA collected in a rape kit taken from Pamela Sumpter following the assault.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
The DNA matched an alleged rape in Michigan that was never prosecuted, but where the alleged victim had identified Perry as the suspect. Perry was then found by investigators living in Loganville, just a county away from the Sumpter’s home.
FGG taps into the vast web of genetic information housed in public genealogy databases and, combined with other investigative techniques, can help detectives identify once-anonymous suspects, victims and missing persons. The FGG analysis allowed investigators to secure arrest warrants against Perry. Once in custody, a search warrant was executed to get his DNA, which matched the samples collected in the Michigan and DeKalb cases.
Perry took the stand on Monday, where he claimed to have been drugged and sexually assaulted by John Sumpter and another man inside the apartment. He denied that he had raped or killed Pamela and John Sumpter.
“All three of these people were alive when I left out of that house that night,” Perry said.
Perry’s attorney Daryl Queen called the killings a “tragic” and “brutal” and did not dispute Perry was there that night but continued to say his client was innocent during closing arguments.
Hodder called Perry’s testimony a “disgusting story” and said it didn’t add up to the evidence presented during trial, which included witness testimony from retired law enforcement that worked the case, the Sumpter family and others.
“Mr. Perry has gone through life without answering for what he did that day, for the heinous crimes he committed on July 15, 1990 and the Sumpter family has lived in a nightmare ever since,” she said during closings.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office
Decades-old killings of siblings reach trial after DNA breakthrough
The trial of a man accused of killing two siblings in DeKalb County is underway, more than three decades since the stabbings took place.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.