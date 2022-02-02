Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bond denied for Gwinnett mom, girlfriend charged with killing 8-year-old

Brittany Hall (right) and her girlfriend, Celeste Owens, will remain in jail after their bond was denied in a hearing that involved prosecutors presenting evidence that Hall's daughter had been beaten to death. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
Brittany Hall (right) and her girlfriend, Celeste Owens, will remain in jail after their bond was denied in a hearing that involved prosecutors presenting evidence that Hall's daughter had been beaten to death. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County mother and her girlfriend were each denied bond Wednesday and will remain in jail on charges related to the killing of their 8-year-old daughter.

Amari Hall was reported missing in late November by her mother, Brittany Hall, two days before her body was discovered in a shallow grave, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

But before the girl’s body was found, Brittany Hall and her domestic partner, Celeste Owens, had been arrested on multiple charges. Those charges were both upgraded to include murder.

In a hearing months after their arrests, both women were denied bond after prosecutors presented evidence that Amari had been beaten to death, Channel 2 Action News reported.

ExploreGwinnett mom accused of killing daughter had history with DFCS

The Gwinnett medical examiner ruled that the girl’s cause of death was battered child syndrome, the news station reported. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, battered child syndrome is an accumulation of injuries and trauma resulting from repeated physical abuse.

Prior to Amari’s death, Hall and Owens had been investigated multiple times for alleged incidents of child abuse, the AJC previously reported.

ExploreMother, partner arrested after 8-year-old Gwinnett girl found dead

According to Channel 2, Gwinnett police said they found videos on one of the women’s cellphones of both Hall and Owens abusing Amari and her siblings. The women were arrested after police said they realized their statements about Amari’s disappearance did not match. Owens was arrested first, followed by Hall a day later.

At their bond hearing, the judge told the couple they would remain in jail because they were “a risk to intimidate witnesses,” Channel 2 reported.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police break up large fight at Towers High School with pepper spray
9m ago
Spalding County deputy fired after being accused of sexual misconduct
17m ago
Fired Cobb deputy accused of taking drugs into detention center
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top