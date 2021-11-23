ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 8-year-old girl found in Gwinnett, police say

The 8-year-old girl disappeared from a Hometown Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Sunday, police said.
Caption
The 8-year-old girl disappeared from a Hometown Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Sunday, police said.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

An 8-year-old girl reported missing three days ago has been found, Gwinnett County police said Tuesday. But investigators have not said if Nicole Amari Hall is alive.

A news conference will be held at Gwinnett police headquarters at 1 p.m.

Police previously said Amari was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday. She disappeared from the Hometown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said. Amari has autism and is new to the Peachtree Corners area, police said.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens
Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Ahmaud Arbery case – Updates on Georgia trial in national spotlight
Police: Helmet likely saves boy on scooter struck by vehicle in Peachtree City
2h ago
‘A measure of justice’: Victim gets closure after lifelong trauma from DeKalb sexual...
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top