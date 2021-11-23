BREAKING: 8-year-old girl found in Gwinnett, police say

An 8-year-old girl reported missing three days ago has been found, Gwinnett County police said Tuesday. But investigators have not said if Nicole Amari Hall is alive.
A news conference will be held at Gwinnett police headquarters at 1 p.m.
Police previously said Amari was last seen by her mother between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday. She disappeared from the Hometown Studios at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said. Amari has autism and is new to the Peachtree Corners area, police said.
We are working to learn more.
