Cops: Gwinnett 8-year-old killed by ‘battered child syndrome’

Though police believe Hall knew what happened to her daughter, they do not think she went with Owens to dump her body, Channel 2 reported. Police said Hall gave them the general area where they could find Amari’s body, but that Owens has not spoken with them at all.

Caption Amari Hall, 8, was found dead in a wooded area two days after her mother reported her missing. Caption Amari Hall, 8, was found dead in a wooded area two days after her mother reported her missing.

The warrants state that Amari died after she was repeatedly hit in the head by Owens, Channel 2 reported. They also accuse Owens of placing the girl’s body in a trash bag and abandoning it in a wooded area in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Owens has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, concealing a death, making false statements and seven counts of cruelty to children, online jail records show.

Hall is accused in the warrants of causing “battered child syndrome” through repeated abuse of her daughter, Channel 2 reported. She is charged with malice murder, felony murder, false reports of a crime, making false statements to conceal a fatality and five counts of cruelty to children, according to jail records.

Both women are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Some of the child cruelty charges against Hall and Owens are related to videos found by detectives that show Hall’s two other children, a 6-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, being beaten, Channel 2 reported. Both have been placed in protective custody, the AJC previously reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.