Nation & World News
Nation & World News

What to know about the Massachusetts assisted-living facility fire that killed 9

Flames roared through an assisted-living residence in Massachusetts, killing nine people, injuring 30 others and trapping residents inside
A law enforcement official removes boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A law enforcement official removes boxes containing patient medications from the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that resulted in multiple fatalities, in Fall River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By LISA BAUMANN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Nine people died and dozens were hurt in a fire at an assisted-living residence in Massachusetts, and finger-pointing has already begun over whether there were enough firefighters to respond and whether staff at the facility did enough to help.

Here’s a look what to know about the blaze, its victims, and how authorities and residents have reacted in the aftermath.

What is known about the fire

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House in Fall River, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston, at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building.

The fire trapped residents inside, including some who were hanging out windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene, including 30 who were off-duty. Police also helped break down doors and carried about a dozen residents to safety. Five injured firefighters were released from the hospital Monday. The origin and cause of the blaze are under investigation with the Bristol County district attorney’s office saying Monday that the cause “does not appear to be suspicious.”

What is known about the Gabriel House

The Gabriel House is an assisted living facility that opened in 1999 and has 100 units, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging and Independence. The facility's website promotes studio apartments “for those seniors who cannot afford the high end of assisted living” as well as group adult foster care within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and churches.

Those who live in studio apartments solo pay from $1,850 to $2,400 per month depending on their level of services, according to the website. The residence also offers a basic living plan that includes shared studio apartments but doesn't specify a price.

“If an emergency occurs, no matter the time, there will be someone ready to help,” the website states.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey at a news conference described the facility’s residents as a vulnerable population with many in wheelchairs and having oxygen tanks.

Those who died ranged in age from 61 to 86.

Dennis Etzkorn, the facility’s owner, declined to comment Monday, but officials said he was cooperating with what Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon called “a very extensive investigation.”

Tension over fire response

A firefighters union said inadequate staffing hindered the response to the blaze and contributed to the death toll. One fire captain said no breathing equipment was available when he arrived, so he searched door to door without an air tank until the smoke got to him.

“We did the best we could with what we had, and what we had was not enough,” said Michael O’Reagan, president of the Fall River firefighters union.

Mayor Paul Coogan said the fire department is staffed based on the recommendation from the fire chief.

“You couldn’t have had enough people here to save everybody that needed help last night,” Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

Meanwhile, several residents praised firefighters and police for heroic rescue efforts but said staff members did little to help.

Fall River has struggled economically

With about 94,000 residents, Fall River is the state’s 10th-largest city and one of its poorest.

The blue-collar community in southern Massachusetts was once a global center for textile manufacturing, but as the industry slumped, economic hardship and a population decline followed. Recent decades have seen some new development and investment.

In 2021, former Mayor Jasiel Correia was convicted in a corruption trial and sentenced to six years in prison in 2021.

Gabriel House is located in a dense neighborhood of mostly three-story apartment buildings just south of Kennedy Park, the city’s largest park.

Head cook Paul Ferreira said the people at the facility had long struggled to find affordable housing.

___

Contributors to this report include Associated Press writers Michael Casey and Kimberlee Kruesi in Fall River, Massachusetts, Patrick Whittle in Scarborough, Maine, and Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire.

An investigator takes measurements Monday, July 14, 2025, near an entrance to the Gabriel House assisted living facility following a fire that started late Sunday in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image taken from video provided by WLNE-TV shows damage from a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Mass., Sunday, July 13, 2025. (WLNE-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, center, and Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, left, speak with a member of law enforcement, right, near the Gabriel House assisted living facility, Monday, July 14, 2025, following a fire that started late Sunday, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Michael Pimentel, center, a resident at the Gabriel House assisted living facility, in Fall River, Mass., receives assistance from an emergency medical worker, right, outside a temporary shelter, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Fall River, following a fire that started late Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Flames tear through assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing 9 and trapping residents

1h ago

A small Texas community where everyone survived flooding has sirens that warned them

Texas officials are trying to figure out who's really missing from the floods

The Latest

FILE - A healthcare worker prepares a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)

Credit: AP

14 million children did not receive a single vaccine in 2024, UN estimates

15m ago

US imposes a 17% duty on fresh Mexican tomatoes in hopes of boosting domestic production

42m ago

How Trump plans to dismantle the Education Department after Supreme Court ruling

46m ago

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.