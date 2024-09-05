Breaking: LIVE: GBI holds press conference to share new details in deadly Barrow County school shooting
Crime & Public Safety

Georgia school shooting suspect previously investigated for threats, FBI says

Four people were shot to death at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Four people were shot to death at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

A teenager accused of killing four people at Apalachee High School in Barrow County was previously investigated for threats about a shooting, the FBI Atlanta office said late Wednesday.

Colt Gray, 14, was charged with murder after Wednesday’s shooting, according to investigators. He was not charged after an investigation last year.

In May 2023, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about threats to commit a school shooting made on an online gaming site, the FBI and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats didn’t identify a school or when it would happen, but they contained pictures of guns.

Explore2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody

Investigators tracked the post to Georgia and to Jackson County, where sheriff’s deputies continued the investigation. A 13-year-old, Colt Gray, was interviewed along with his father, an FBI spokesman said.

“The father stated he had hunting guns in the house, but the subject did not have unsupervised access to them,” the FBI said. “The subject denied making the threats online.”

The Jackson sheriff’s office alerted local schools at the time, and Gray was monitored, the FBI said.

“A thorough investigation was conducted,” Jackson Sheriff Janis Mangum said in a Facebook post. “During the course of this investigation, the gaming site threats could not be substantiated.”

No charges were filed, investigators said.

“At that time, there was no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state or federal levels,” the FBI said.

Investigators have not said what type of gun was used in Wednesday’s shooting.

“My phone is blowing up with messages from people about social media postings about other possible incidents,” Mangum said. “To my knowledge, there is not a list indicating any of this.”

Mangum said her office extended sympathies to all of those affected by the shooting Wednesday.

“This is an ongoing investigation at Apalachee,” she said. “Please be mindful of those who have been affected by this tragedy and continue to pray for all involved.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

14-year-old to be charged in Georgia school shooting that killed 4, injured 9
Placeholder Image

2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody4m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About Apalachee High School in Barrow County
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Community vigil planned for tonight following deadly school shooting
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Apalachee High School shooting reaction: ‘We all got in the closet’
Roads in area jammed after shooting at Apalachee High School
6,000 feet of power lines fall, igniting residential, brush fires
Featured
Placeholder Image

BREAKING
2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody4m ago
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
Despite discrimination lawsuit, Atlanta venture capital firm is ‘still in business’