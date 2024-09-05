Breaking: Colt Gray charged with 4 counts of murder in Apalachee High School shooting
News

Here’s the sheriff’s report from 2023 tip that Ga. school shooting suspect had threatened a school

The FBI passed tip about Colt Gray to Jackson County sheriff, which sent deputies out to investigate.
Police tape surrounds Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga. One person is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County injured multiple people Wednesday morning. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police tape surrounds Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga. One person is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County injured multiple people Wednesday morning. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

In May 2023, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting that they traced to Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused in the school shooting that left four dead on Wednesday.

The FBI passed the 2023 alert to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, who sent a deputy and an investigator to the Gray home to interview and check out the tip. Gray, who was 13 at the time, and his father, Colin Gray, were at the home in Jefferson when the sheriff’s officials interviewed them. The teen denied making the threat.

“Colt expressed concern that someone is accusing him of threatening to shoot up a school, stating he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” Inv. Daniel Miller Jr. wrote in his report. The matter was closed a couple days after the visit.

Here’s a copy of the full report from that incident and the seven-page report from the episode:

About the Authors

Follow Katherine Landergan on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Suspect in Georgia school shooting previously investigated for threats, FBI says
Placeholder Image

GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Georgia school shooting suspect struggled with mental health, aunt says51m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

14-year-old to be charged in Georgia school shooting that killed 4, injured 9
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

More than 100 churches quietly leave South Georgia UMC conference
A.M. ATL: Agony at Apalachee
LIVE: GBI holds press conference to share new details in deadly Barrow County school...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show