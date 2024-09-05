Here’s the sheriff’s report from 2023 tip that Ga. school shooting suspect had threatened a school

In May 2023, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting that they traced to Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused in the school shooting that left four dead on Wednesday.

The FBI passed the 2023 alert to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, who sent a deputy and an investigator to the Gray home to interview and check out the tip. Gray, who was 13 at the time, and his father, Colin Gray, were at the home in Jefferson when the sheriff’s officials interviewed them. The teen denied making the threat.

“Colt expressed concern that someone is accusing him of threatening to shoot up a school, stating he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” Inv. Daniel Miller Jr. wrote in his report. The matter was closed a couple days after the visit.