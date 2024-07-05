Authorities search for teen who disappeared beneath water at Tybee Island

Family members noticed the teenagers had begun to show signs of distress and, with the help of other beachgoers, were able to rescue one of the 16-year-olds, witnesses told responding officers. The second teen was last seen disappearing under the water and did not resurface within view, according to police.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

Although the local lifeguard service reported benign conditions at Tybee Island’s beaches Friday morning, the tidal conditions around the island’s southern beaches are fraught with danger, according to local authorities.

“Even when the water looks calm, the current can be shockingly strong — so much so that there has been one drowning per year in this area, despite the efforts of Ocean Rescue,” Tybee’s city website says.

Police received the call about the distressed teen swimmers about three hours after high tide, when the outrushing tidal current would be at its strongest. Local authorities have enlisted the help of the U.S. Coast Guard, Chatham County Marine Patrol and the Marine Rescue Squadron to help search for the missing teen, police said.

Rip currents are the most dangerous threat to swimmers at U.S. beaches, accounting for 80% of beach rescues and 100 deaths nationwide each year, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association. Last month, six people drowned in rip currents over the course of two days in Florida, including a husband and wife on vacation with their six children.

If caught in a rip current or tidal current, it’s vital to stay calm, according to the National Weather Service. Fighting the current or panicking can quickly exhaust even the strongest swimmers. Instead, relax and tread water, swimming parallel to the shore, if possible. Yell and wave for assistance if you feel you can’t reach shore.

