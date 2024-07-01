Breaking: 5 members of Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
How to stay safe from dangerous rip currents over July 4th and all summer

Key tips from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for beachgoers

By
55 minutes ago

It’s prime beach season, especially with the July 4th holiday this week and Labor Day not far away. If you’re headed to the ocean, be aware that sharks aren’t the only danger lurking beneath the sparkly surface.

Riptides are powerful currents that claim more than 100 lives annually in the United States and account for more than 80% of beach rescues, according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association. In fact, riptides killed five tourists in four days — June 20-23 — off the shore of Panama City Beach, Florida. These currents can occur on any coastline.

“Even in the Gulf of Mexico, where people think the waves are smaller than the Atlantic, you can still get very dangerous rip currents,” Douglas Hilderbrand, National Weather Service community engagement lead, told Time.

Identifying a rip current can be challenging, even for trained lifeguards. To help you stay safe, here are essential tips from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Before you go

Knowing how to swim can help you escape a rip current. However, a person standing waist deep in the ocean can still be dragged into deeper waters and drown. It’s also recommended to check the Surf Zone Forecast for local beach conditions.

At the beach

Prevention is key. Always swim at lifeguard-protected beaches and heed posted warnings. Never swim alone, and stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties ― riptides often exist alongside these structures.

If caught in a rip current

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, stay calm. Fighting against the current will only exhaust you. Instead, swim parallel to the shore until you’re free from its grip, then ride those waves back to the beach. Float or tread water and yell for help if you can’t escape.

Helping others

Don’t become a victim yourself. If someone is caught in a current, the best thing to do is reach out for support. If you should go to help the person, never enter the water without a flotation device.

“Stay calm. Activate that emergency process, whether it’s calling 911, shouting to somebody to call 911, or get(ting) the attention of a lifeguard. Try to find something that could be used as a flotation device, like a kid’s boogie board, or floaty (to help),” Hilderbrand said. “Take an emotional pause before taking the action to go into the water.”

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

