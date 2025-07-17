Mother writes heartbreaking note after son, 38, drowns saving others

Childers, who lived in Dallas, is being remembered this week by family and friends, along with his high school community and others, for his selfless acts.

“The pain and heartbreak is almost unbearable, but God is near the brokenhearted and is carrying us through this incredibly difficult time,” his mother posted.

The Town is saddened by the report of the drowning over the weekend. We pray for the family members and offer our... Posted by Brian Henry Mayor of Pawleys Island on Monday, July 14, 2025

The latest drowning has prompted Pawleys Island leaders to examine safety measures, Mayor Brian Henry said. There are no lifeguards on the beaches. Henry offered his prayers to the family.

“While Pawleys Island beaches are consistently rated as some of the best on the entire East Coast, we would like them to be known as the safest as well,” Henry said.

Chase Childers was a 2005 graduate of North Cobb Christian School, where he was a standout baseball player, helping lead his team to a state championship in 2003. Childers is now a member of the school’s Eagle Hall of Fame. His future wife graduated in 2006, the school said.

“Chase will be remembered for his incredible courage, unwavering faith and servant’s heart,” the school posted on social media.

Childers continued his baseball career at Georgia State University, where he was one of the best four-year players in Panthers history, according to the GSU athletic website. In June 2009, Childers signed with the Baltimore Orioles, playing two years in the minor leagues before his career ended.

He then joined the Cobb County Police Department in 2011 and quickly made his mark, winning an Award of Merit in 2012. He was employed there until 2014, according to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Despite his impressive baseball career and professional accolades, Childers will be remembered for his devotion to his family, according to those who knew him best.

“Most importantly, he was a loving son, a dedicated brother, a treasured friend, an exceptional father to his three wonderful children, and the husband of his beautiful wife, Nataley, who had been his soulmate and best friend since they were teenagers,” a GoFundMe page states.

Funeral arrangements for Childers are pending.