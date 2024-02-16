Attorney involved in YSL case arrested on unrelated gang charges

Investigators said Fegan learned of the warrants during a preliminary hearing related to the shooting. She then allegedly advised the suspect to dispose of his phone before he was arrested, according to police, who noted she did not represent the man.

Keiontay Davis was arrested in February 2023, months after he allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Jaquavious Wilson.

Both were originally transported to Grady Hospital, where Wilson died of his injuries.

Davis was pulled over after a Zone 2 officer saw him roll through a red light and turn right at the intersection of Piedmont and Peachtree roads, according to Atlanta police. Davis didn’t have his license on him, but he told the officer his name.

The officers checked the information, which revealed he had outstanding warrants in Atlanta for felony murder and aggravated assault, police said. According to footage released by police, Davis said he was unaware of the warrants. He was detained, taken to police headquarters to speak with homicide detectives and later arrested, authorities said.

Fegan could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

She was originally involved in the ongoing YSL case against rapper Young Thug and his alleged associates. Fegan’s client, Tenquarius Mender, was severed from the trial last year because both Fegan and a fellow defense attorney were pregnant.

Both women planned to take maternity leave but didn’t know how long jury selection would last, so they agreed to have their clients tried separately.

The jury selection process ended up taking about 10 months.

“My client agrees it’s in his best interest to sever at this time,” Fegan told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after being split off from the case last May, “especially since there’s no foreseeing when opening statements will actually commence. He’s supportive of my journey into motherhood.”

Chief Judge Ural Glanville said at the time that both defendants would be tried by the spring of 2024, if not sooner.