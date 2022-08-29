BREAKING: Man sentenced to life without parole in killing of 7-year-old girl

Reed left the scene, got rid of the gun and told people not to talk to police before leaving the area, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Virginia.

“The defendant — like too many people in society today — chose to act out his anger through gun violence, and as a result, an innocent young child lost her life while on a shopping trip with her mother and aunt just a few days before Christmas 2020,” District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement after the verdict. “While nothing we do can undo this murder, we worked tirelessly to achieve justice for Kennedy and her family. We hope that this conviction brings some solace to Kennedy’s family and the community that was so deeply hurt by this terrible, senseless tragedy.”

Maxie’s death came at the end of a deadly and violent year in Atlanta. Authorities investigated 157 cases in 2020, which at the time was the most since 1996.

Just months before, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed when shooters fired into her mother’s vehicle on July 4. Two people, Jerrion McKinney and Julian Conley, face charges in Turner’s death.