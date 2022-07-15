Attempted carjacking ends in shootout in Southlake Mall parking lot, cops say

A shootout in the Southlake Mall parking lot sent one person to a hospital Thursday night after two men tried to steal a car, police said.
The victim and the suspects exchanged gunfire outside the Southlake Parkway shopping mall at about 7:15 p.m., according to Morrow police. The victim was the only one reported injured, and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
According to police, investigators believe the trouble started inside the mall when the two men robbed another man of his car keys.
“The offenders then ran into the parking lot and attempted to hijack the victim’s vehicle,” a Morrow police spokesperson said in a news release. “A friend of the victim was inside the vehicle at that time. The victim confronted the suspects and attempted to prevent them from hijacking his vehicle.”
Gunshots rang out after a physical fight, and the suspects fled, the spokesperson said. It was not clear if the suspects were identified.
Police were asking motorists to avoid the area surrounding the mall while they investigated Thursday night. The crime scene was cleared shortly after 9 p.m.
Investigators are still asking witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Morrow police at 770-961-4006. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
