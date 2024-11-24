Atlantic Station rings in holiday season with parade and tree lighting

The parade began at 6:30 p.m. and circled around the station through narrow streets as attendees craned their necks over the crowd and stood on top of benches to get a better view. Local groups including the Beltline Cosplay and Atlanta street band Seed and Feed Marching Abominable marched in the parade that concluded with a holiday express train pulling Santa in his sleigh.

“This is spectacular,” Rosa Bell-Wilson, 61, said. “I did not expect it to be this big.”

Bell-Wilson of Douglasville happened to be in midtown Atlanta on a staycation with her two sisters when they heard of the event at Atlantic Station. The Bell sisters wore matching red coats to get into the holiday spirit.

“Just watching the kids skate, families take pictures with the tree, it’s beautiful,” she said.

Her sister, 59-year-old Wallie Bell, pointed to a need for people to come together after a lot of division and stress surrounding the presidential election.

“It’s really about that spirit coming together for this time of year… and seeing we can come together in peace and joy,” she said.

After the parade concluded at around 8 p.m., the station lit up its 50-inch Christmas tree to the crowd’s eager cheers as family and friends stood in front of the tree for photos.

Kaleb Ampromfi, 20, watched his cousins skate around the rink as he took in the joyous atmosphere and holiday lights twinkling around the station.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday and the best part is just getting into that holiday spirit,” he said. “We already have our Christmas tree up, right after Halloween on Nov. 1.”

Ampromfi said the event at Atlantic Station was just what he needed after returning from college for Thanksgiving break.

“With so much stress with university and life stuff, being here able to relax, see the band, the parade and my cousins skate just brightened my whole day,” he said.