‘Unprecedented’ indictment targets leadership of local Bloods gang

In Lucci’s case, Fulton County prosecutors say the image that’s helped catapult him to musical stardom is no act.

He already faces an unrelated murder charge for driving three other alleged gang members into rival territory last December, where they opened fire with assault-style rifle. Bennett is out on bond but will be required to turn himself in due to the new charges, all of which fall under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.