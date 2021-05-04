‘Unprecedented’ indictment targets leadership of local Bloods gang

Twelve alleged members of the Bloods were hit Monday with a 105-count indictment that utilized social media posts and songs by one of its members, rapper YFN Lucci, as evidence against them.
In Lucci’s case, Fulton County prosecutors say the image that’s helped catapult him to musical stardom is no act.
He already faces an unrelated murder charge for driving three other alleged gang members into rival territory last December, where they opened fire with assault-style rifle. Bennett is out on bond but will be required to turn himself in due to the new charges, all of which fall under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
“I think that it sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.
Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said the indictments of the Bloods are just the first of several to come targeting street gangs.
“This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia,” Willis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Bennett, 29 is best known for his songs “Key to the Streets” and “Everyday We Lit.” His attorney, Drew Findling, told Channel 2 Action News Bennett does not belong to a gang.
