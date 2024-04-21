Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings

Investigators believe the man was shot in the course of being robbed by multiple suspects, according to police.

Two more shootings were reported at 11:45 p.m. Officers were called to a house on Sims Street SW in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood where they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and considered stable, but no other details were released.

Officers simultaneously responded to another home in southeast Atlanta’s South River Gardens neighborhood. At the scene, they found a critically injured 34-year-old man. The man was taken to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other and the shooting was the result of an argument. No other details were released, and police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

The final shooting was reported just across the street from the first incident of the night. Officers were called to the Monaco Hookah Lounge at 255 Trinity Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a person shot. They found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound who investigators determined to be the instigator, according to police.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that the injured man had been asked to leave the lounge earlier, but returned with a gun and fired multiple shots into the building. Security guards inside returned fire, hitting the man.

The suspect was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment while remaining in police custody.

Officials have not publicly identified any of the victims or suspects involved in any of the four shootings. All four cases remain open with ongoing investigations.

