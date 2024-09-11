Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta police looking for man accused of shooting unleashed dog

An unleashed dog approached a man in his southeast Atlanta driveway, prompting him to shoot the dog, police said.

An unleashed dog approached a man in his southeast Atlanta driveway, prompting him to shoot the dog, police said.
By
20 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man who they say shot an unleashed dog in southeast Atlanta shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Atlanta officers got a call about shots fired around 11:45 p.m. at a house along Browns Mill Road in the Lakewood neighborhood. The area is just a few blocks from Jonesboro Road.

When police arrived, they found a man who said another man shot his dog while walking down the road. The dog was injured and removed by Fulton County Animal Services, officials said. An update on the dog’s condition was not provided.

The suspect, whose name was not released, had already left the area before police arrived, officials said.

Investigators believe the owner was walking his dog without a leash when it approached the suspect, who was in his driveway. The suspect then allegedly warned the owner to get his dog or he would shoot it, police said in a statement. He proceeded to fire one shot, striking the dog.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the case.

According to Atlanta city code, dogs and other domestic animals are generally required to be on a leash that is not more than six feet long “and under the control of a competent person” when not confined to the owner’s property. The only exception is for cats.

There are a few other situational exceptions, including for dogs “participating in or training for obedience trials, field trials, dog shows, tracking work or law enforcement.” The law also does not apply in areas zoned for agriculture where the owner is using the dog for hunting purposes and has the proper credentials for such activity.

The area in which the dog was shot is zoned for single family residential homes, according to the city’s zoning map.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Armed man shot by officers in North Georgia after wellness check, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: GBI

Off-duty Rockdale deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Newton, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot to death amid argument over stolen gun near downtown Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Police have upped their use of Maine's 'yellow flag' law since the state's deadliest mass...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Airport shuttle manager hospitalized after stabbing on bus36m ago
Man charged with DUI in Forsyth crash that killed woman, 2 dogs52m ago
Georgia high school shooting: What happened, and what we know 1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Did Tuesday’s presidential debate change the dynamics of the race?
Bradley’s Buzz: If Cousins isn’t healthy, the Falcons are in a world of hurt
Georgia man speeding to Christmas dinner in crash that killed boy, 6, sent to prison