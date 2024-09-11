Atlanta police looking for man accused of shooting unleashed dog

The suspect, whose name was not released, had already left the area before police arrived, officials said.

Investigators believe the owner was walking his dog without a leash when it approached the suspect, who was in his driveway. The suspect then allegedly warned the owner to get his dog or he would shoot it, police said in a statement. He proceeded to fire one shot, striking the dog.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the case.

According to Atlanta city code, dogs and other domestic animals are generally required to be on a leash that is not more than six feet long “and under the control of a competent person” when not confined to the owner’s property. The only exception is for cats.

There are a few other situational exceptions, including for dogs “participating in or training for obedience trials, field trials, dog shows, tracking work or law enforcement.” The law also does not apply in areas zoned for agriculture where the owner is using the dog for hunting purposes and has the proper credentials for such activity.

The area in which the dog was shot is zoned for single family residential homes, according to the city’s zoning map.