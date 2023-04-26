Atlanta public safety training center could be open by end of 2024

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The city and the Atlanta Police Foundation have been working together to build a training center for the police and fire departments ever since former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced the plan in April 2021. At that time, police foundation president Dave Wilkinson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the facility would be ready for officers within two years.

Months later, the Atlanta City Council ― a previous class that included Mayor Andre Dickens and seven current members ― authorized the plan in a 10-4 vote, after 17 hours of mostly negative public comments in September 2021.

The city has continued receiving criticism from the opponents of the plan. Some protests have turned violent, and an activist was fatally shot by state troopers after allegedly firing first at police.

In March, Dozens of protesters dressed in all black threw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers on the site.

The training center site is a former city prison farm that is currently forested land off Key Road in southwestern DeKalb County. According to the agreement OK’d by city council, Atlanta is getting $10 a year from the APF for a 50-year lease on 85 acres of land for the project. The APF must also preserve 265 acres of the land for greenspace.