Atlanta officer arrested after fatal shooting in South Fulton

A man is dead and an Atlanta police officer is in jail after a fight between the two at a South Fulton bar escalated to a fatal shooting, the GBI said.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, has been relieved of active duty, an Atlanta Police Department spokesman said.

South Fulton police asked the GBI to investigate the incident, which took place early Monday morning at a bar on Old National Highway near the interchange between I-85 and I-285. APD Officer Melvin Potter was taken into custody on a misdemeanor obstruction charge after the shooting.