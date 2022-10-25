Atlanta homicide rate slows, now equals last year’s pace

“We have certainly seen, since July, an increase of domestic violence firearm incidents in the city, including homicides,” Schierbaum said.

Homicide No. 132 for this year appeared to be domestic in nature. Over the weekend, a 70-year-old man was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death inside a Northside Drive home.

Officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of North Avenue, not far from Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, for a wellness check around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police said. There, they learned that Curtis Lilly was barricaded inside with 65-year-old Cassandra Williams. When the SWAT team eventually forced entry into the house and took Lilly into custody, Williams was found dead.

Other homicide cases appear random, including the death of a man shot on a Buckhead driveway earlier this month.

Christopher Eberhart, 57, a construction contractor, was shot on Peachtree Battle Avenue on Oct. 13. Investigators believe he arrived early to beat traffic since he was driving in from Gainesville. He had backed his truck into the driveway when someone confronted and shot him before fleeing the scene in Eberhart’s vehicle, according to police.

The suspect charged in his shooting death, 18-year-old Travis Landrey, was later apprehended in Alabama, in Eberhart’s pickup truck. Landrey is charged with felony murder, murder, motor vehicle hijacking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.

“Any time we have such a senseless act in our city, it is of the highest priority to this police department that we work as diligently, as quick, and as hard as we possibly can to track down each and every lead in order to bring justice to our grieving families,” APD Major Peter Malecki said during a press conference announcing the arrest.

Earlier this month, Mayor Andre Dickens announced the second week of solution-based events focused on working together to bring peace to the city. Dickens’ office is hosting the city’s second “Peace Week” as part of “Just Peace Month” in October. The mayor’s office previously held a “Peace Week” in February with the same goals of supporting peace-building, justice and public safety.

Anyone with information on any of APD’s homicide cases asked to submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

ATLANTA HOMICIDES

2022: 132 as of Oct. 24

2021: 160

2020: 157

2019: 99

2018: 88