Mayor Dickens hopes second ‘Peace Week’ can help curb city’s violent crime

Dickens hoped the breakfast would provide an opportunity for faith leaders to meet and coordinate efforts with his Office of Violence Reduction. He considers faith leaders as the peacemakers that can help in reducing crime.

“It’s about collaborating with clergy and the organizations, the non-profits that are doing the work. It’s about making sure that we are aware and having the same like mindedness as we go out here to do these interventions,” Dickens told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution following the breakfast. “We have people in there from various faith traditions that really want to do this work and sometimes don’t know how to do (it).”

New Horizon Baptist Church Rev. Sean Smith said there is not one organization, office or particular approach that can solve the number of issues that continue to cause increased violence in the city. Smith said the problem of violence is not unique to Atlanta but the city can become an example for others to follow.

“We believe, as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement and the deep and rich heritage of non-violence and peaceability, Atlanta is uniquely suited to be a shining example of what can happen and what should happen to increase the peace so all of Atlanta’s citizens and communities can rise,” Smith said.

Dickens hopes, through his Office of Violence Reduction, faith-based organizations will be able to join the fight and help curve the violence plaguing the city.

“These churches have facilities that they can house, do classes and training. They have people that care that can love on a community and nurture a community,” he said. “My hope is that the clergy and the non-profits call upon the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction on a more frequent basis.”

A full list of events scheduled for “Peace Week” can be found at https://atlstrong.org/PeaceWeekATL/.