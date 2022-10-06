Mayor Dickens hopes second ‘Peace Week’ can help curb city’s violent crime

Mayor Andre Dickens is trying to curb the city’s troubling violent crime with a second week of solution-based events focused on working together to bring peace to the city.
Dickens’ office is hosting the city’s second “Peace Week” to begin a “Just Peace Month” of October. The mayor’s office already held a “Peace Week” in February with the same goals of identifying, building awareness of and supporting peace-building, justice and public safety.
Speaking at a breakfast with interfaith leaders from across Atlanta, Dickens said there is a lot of work to do and hopes to partner with faith-base organization to combat violence.
“I’m not naïve about this notion of peace. I know we cannot just wave a magic wand, say some blessings and suddenly make all crime, violence and despair disappear, Dickens said. “I believe you are at the heart of the change we hope to see, that’s why I’m sincerely grateful to each of you for being here today and for showing up for the communities in the very special and constant ways you do.”
This year’s homicide numbers are trending on par with last year’s. As of Oct. 6, there were 124 homicides in Atlanta, up two from last year. According to Atlanta Police Department data, the number of violent crimes against a person, including only homicides, rape and aggravated assault, have decreased 2% compared as of Oct. 1 last year.
Dickens hoped the breakfast would provide an opportunity for faith leaders to meet and coordinate efforts with his Office of Violence Reduction. He considers faith leaders as the peacemakers that can help in reducing crime.
“It’s about collaborating with clergy and the organizations, the non-profits that are doing the work. It’s about making sure that we are aware and having the same like mindedness as we go out here to do these interventions,” Dickens told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution following the breakfast. “We have people in there from various faith traditions that really want to do this work and sometimes don’t know how to do (it).”
New Horizon Baptist Church Rev. Sean Smith said there is not one organization, office or particular approach that can solve the number of issues that continue to cause increased violence in the city. Smith said the problem of violence is not unique to Atlanta but the city can become an example for others to follow.
“We believe, as the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement and the deep and rich heritage of non-violence and peaceability, Atlanta is uniquely suited to be a shining example of what can happen and what should happen to increase the peace so all of Atlanta’s citizens and communities can rise,” Smith said.
Dickens hopes, through his Office of Violence Reduction, faith-based organizations will be able to join the fight and help curve the violence plaguing the city.
“These churches have facilities that they can house, do classes and training. They have people that care that can love on a community and nurture a community,” he said. “My hope is that the clergy and the non-profits call upon the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction on a more frequent basis.”
A full list of events scheduled for “Peace Week” can be found at https://atlstrong.org/PeaceWeekATL/.
