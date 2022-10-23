Woman found stabbed to death following SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta

A woman was found stabbed to death after Atlanta police forced entry into a Grove Park home following a SWAT standoff Saturday night, according to officials.
Officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of North Avenue, not far from Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, for a welfare check around 8:15 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they learned that a man, whom police did not identify publicly, was barricaded inside with a female victim.
The police department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators also responded and tried to talk the suspect into exiting the home, but he refused, police said.
The SWAT team eventually forced entry into the house and took the suspect into custody, the statement read. They also found the woman dead from apparent stab wounds. Her name was not released by police.
The suspect is being held for questioning but as of early Sunday afternoon, he does not face charges relating to the homicide.
Police did not release any other information about the incident.
