Woman found stabbed to death following SWAT standoff in NW Atlanta

Officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of North Avenue, not far from Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, for a welfare check around 8:15 p.m., police said in a statement. When they got there, they learned that a man, whom police did not identify publicly, was barricaded inside with a female victim.

The police department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators also responded and tried to talk the suspect into exiting the home, but he refused, police said.