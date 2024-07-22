Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Gwinnett house, officials say

The suspect’s name and age have not been released, and officials have not specified what charges are pending.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3000 block of Iron Gate Court not far from Lawrenceville just before 9 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the garage and the back of the house, authorities said. Photos showed a column of fire billowing from the garage area.

By the time crews arrived, three adults had already evacuated thanks to their neighbors, who alerted them to the flames, officials said.

The home had no working fire alarms, and there was extensive fire damage throughout the structure, according to the fire department.

Investigators later determined that the fire “originated on the ground level in the back corner room,” authorities said. The cause has been ruled as an intentionally set fire.