Arrests made after police shut down street racing event in Gwinnett

As people were being placed under arrest, the police department said a 2021 Honda Accord sped toward officers.

“Officers gave commands for the vehicle to stop but it attempted to strike an officer as it fled from the scene,” officials added.

Stop sticks were used, causing the Honda’s tires to deflate. Officers pursued the vehicle until it eventually crashed off the side of the road, and the driver was found nearby hiding in bushes, police said.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Jared Sorto Rodriguez of Lawrenceville, was arrested on charges of fleeing a police officer, aggravated assault against law enforcement, driving too fast, reckless conduct and other charges related to the street racing event, jail records show. He remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said three others were also arrested on charges related to the event, and two people were cited and released at the scene.

Under Georgia law, anyone who is present, facilitating, promoting or organizing illegal drag racing can be arrested on a misdemeanor charge.