Arrest made in DeKalb mother’s killing, family’s 2nd fatal shooting in 14 months

Raesha Heard was shot in front of the home on Kelley Chapel Drive on Oct. 11, DeKalb police confirmed. According to a GoFundMe page created by a family member, her two sons witnessed the killing.

The suspect, Justin Rene Lewis of Decatur, was found in Forest Park and arrested Wednesday night, online jail records show. He was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond. The fundraising page identified him as Heard’s ex-boyfriend.

The deadly incident is the second time in about 14 months that a member of the Heard family was killed by gun violence, Quinesha Heard wrote on the GoFundMe page. In July 2022, 15-year-old Romello Heard was killed during an armed robbery at a DeKalb apartment complex.

Three men were arrested on charges related to Romello’s killing: Monterie Junious, 24, of Decatur; Cameron Jackson, 20, of Decatur; and Chaz Lawson, 18, of Snellville. Court records show that all three suspects were indicted on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Junious, Jackson and Lawson were all granted bond and released from jail earlier this year, according to online records.

Police have not provided further details about the circumstances around Raesha Heard’s death.