Arrest made in DeKalb mother’s killing, family’s 2nd fatal shooting in 14 months

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
47 minutes ago
X

A little more than a week after a mother of two was gunned down in her parents’ driveway in DeKalb County, the suspected shooter was arrested, authorities said.

Raesha Heard was shot in front of the home on Kelley Chapel Drive on Oct. 11, DeKalb police confirmed. According to a GoFundMe page created by a family member, her two sons witnessed the killing.

The suspect, Justin Rene Lewis of Decatur, was found in Forest Park and arrested Wednesday night, online jail records show. He was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond. The fundraising page identified him as Heard’s ex-boyfriend.

The deadly incident is the second time in about 14 months that a member of the Heard family was killed by gun violence, Quinesha Heard wrote on the GoFundMe page. In July 2022, 15-year-old Romello Heard was killed during an armed robbery at a DeKalb apartment complex.

ExploreKids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims

Three men were arrested on charges related to Romello’s killing: Monterie Junious, 24, of Decatur; Cameron Jackson, 20, of Decatur; and Chaz Lawson, 18, of Snellville. Court records show that all three suspects were indicted on one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Junious, Jackson and Lawson were all granted bond and released from jail earlier this year, according to online records.

Police have not provided further details about the circumstances around Raesha Heard’s death.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Trial underway for trio accused in 2022 killing of former Gwinnett coach2h ago

Credit: AP

For Kenneth Chesebro, political turnabout ends in criminal charges
1h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Georgia settles lawsuit with trans employees seeking health coverage
1h ago

Midtown site for luxury condo tower Opus Place listed for foreclosure
2h ago

Midtown site for luxury condo tower Opus Place listed for foreclosure
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fire call at Gwinnett apartments leads investigators to child stabbed to death
18m ago
The Latest
Half-century later, Marietta memorial garden dedicated to slain 9-year-old
8m ago
Fire call at Gwinnett apartments leads investigators to child stabbed to death
18m ago
Atlanta man who killed 9-month-old in his care to serve life in prison
1h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
10h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
5h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top