Off-duty Rockdale deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Newton, officials say

An off-duty Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in neighboring Newton County, authorities said.

Newton deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the complex on Salem Glen Way around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The complex is near the border between Newton and Rockdale counties.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a man was firing in the area, and an off-duty Rockdale deputy returned fire, Newton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and was not publicly identified.