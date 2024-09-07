Off-duty Rockdale deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Newton, officials say

An off-duty Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in neighboring Newton County, authorities said.
Newton deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the complex on Salem Glen Way around 2:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The complex is near the border between Newton and Rockdale counties.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a man was firing in the area, and an off-duty Rockdale deputy returned fire, Newton sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and was not publicly identified.
The Rockdale deputy also was not immediately identified.
Jett did not say why the Rockdale deputy was in the area or why the suspect was shooting in the first place.
The GBI has been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
