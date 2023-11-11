Armed man fatally shot by Hall County deputies during SWAT standoff

Deputies were called to unincorporated Flowery Branch after a woman called 911 around 6:45 a.m. to report that she had been assaulted at her home in the 6500 block of Samoa Way. The initial investigation revealed that the armed man threw the woman down the stairs, causing her to suffer multiple abrasions and bruising, and prevented her from leaving the home, according to sheriff’s office spokesman B.J. Williams.

The victim was eventually able to flee and take refuge at a neighbor’s home.

Hall deputies said they attempted to speak to the suspect for more than two hours before calling SWAT officers to the scene. SWAT members were able to make contact with the suspect, but Williams said the suspect grew increasingly agitated.

At some point, the man exited the house naked with a weapon and fired multiple rounds into the wood line near the residence, the sheriff’s office said. When he spotted the SWAT officers just before 12 p.m., authorities said the man pointed his weapon at them. At that point, Williams said two deputies fired their weapons, fatally striking the man.

“I always regret when these types of incidents happen, but our deputies did the difficult job they are called to do when there is a deadly threat,” said Sheriff Gerald Couch. “I am thankful no one in the neighborhood was injured, and I’m thankful that our deputies went home safe today.”

The two deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave as part of the agency’s protocol for officer-involved shootings. The name of the man killed was not released.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting but has not released any information.