Coweta man shot by deputies after barricading in bedroom

A Coweta County man was shot by sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning after he barricaded himself inside his bedroom and threatened to shoot them, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Coweta deputies were originally called to the home in Newnan on Hawthorne Drive after getting reports of a domestic disturbance, according to Channel 2. When the deputies arrived, they found the man barricaded in his bedroom.
The man, whose identity has not been publicly released, threatened deputies from behind his door and advanced on them while armed when they entered the room, Channel 2 reported.
Deputies shot the man, and he was taken to an Atlanta hospital, according to the news station, though officials did not provide any more information about the man’s conditions.
The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation, and GBI agents could be seen at the home early Friday morning.
A GBI spokeswoman confirmed the investigation to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but did not share any details.
Coweta officials have not responded to inquiries about the incident.
