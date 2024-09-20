Coweta man shot by deputies after barricading in bedroom

A Coweta County man was shot by sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning after he barricaded himself inside his bedroom and threatened to shoot them, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Coweta deputies were originally called to the home in Newnan on Hawthorne Drive after getting reports of a domestic disturbance, according to Channel 2. When the deputies arrived, they found the man barricaded in his bedroom.

The man, whose identity has not been publicly released, threatened deputies from behind his door and advanced on them while armed when they entered the room, Channel 2 reported.