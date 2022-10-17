Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured

The officers drew their own weapons and ordered the man to drop his gun, the report said. As the bystander obeyed the commands, the three suspects ran away.

Officers questioned the armed man, who told them he’d heard the shots fired and saw the suspects leaving the restaurant with their hands hidden in their shirts, the report said. He said he pulled his gun because he wasn’t sure what the suspects would do, and video evidence the officers viewed at the scene confirmed his story, the report said.

He was released with no charges.

No arrests have been made and police did not say if the suspects had been identified. No further information has been released, including the nature of the argument that led to the shootout.