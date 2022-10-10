ajc logo
BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting at McDonald’s, DeKalb police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that damaged a McDonald’s in south DeKalb County, officials confirmed.

The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the fast-food restaurant at 2636 Wesley Chapel Road, just south of I-20, DeKalb police said. Images from NewsChopper 2 show a shattered window at the McDonald’s, but it is not clear if shots were fired inside or outside the building.

Officers were called to the location around 2 p.m., but police said the scene was still active more than an hour later and that details were limited.

We’re working to learn more.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

