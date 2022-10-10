BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting at McDonald’s, DeKalb police say

The victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the fast-food restaurant at 2636 Wesley Chapel Road, just south of I-20, DeKalb police said. Images from NewsChopper 2 show a shattered window at the McDonald’s, but it is not clear if shots were fired inside or outside the building.

Officers were called to the location around 2 p.m., but police said the scene was still active more than an hour later and that details were limited.