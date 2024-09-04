Apalachee High School shooting reaction: ‘We all got in the closet’

“It was mid-presentation and the board changed to say ‘lockdown,’” Finch told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Immediately after, he heard shots, then shouting in the hallway.

His cousin, junior Zyrianna Finch, said she heard much of the same from her classroom. She described hearing a rapid series of shots followed by shouting.

”Then my teacher told us to get in the closet, so we all got in the closet,” she said.

Jayden said he could see a body when his class was moved out to the football field. Both students said they were shocked that their school had experienced such violence.

”There was a threat to the school this morning, but there are so many empty threats, they didn’t take it seriously,” Jayden said.

—

Apalachee senior Caden Moon

Moon was in the middle of class when he heard several gunshots and students ran to a corner to hide. When Moon and his classmates were escorted out of the school, he said he saw a firearm and a body.

”Everything was fine. And then all the screens changed to lockdown, and then I heard about five gunshots outside my classroom,” he said.

—

Apalachee junior Micah Hartsock

Hartsock said he tried to stay calm as he heard gunshots coming from the hallway.

”There’s a shooter and I heard gunshots,” Hartsock texted his dad as he hid behind a table in his classroom. “I was pretty close to saying that I care about you and I love you, so if I don’t make it out.”

Hartsock said he waited in his classroom for 10 minutes before officers escorted the students out.

”If I had to, I’d fight and just try my best to get out of there,” Hartsock added.

—

University of Georgia student Wesley Webb

Webb was attending class at UGA on Wednesday morning when he got a text from his girlfriend that caused him to panic. There was a school shooter at Apalachee High, where her little brother, Ryan, attended as a junior, she explained.

Without hesitation, Webb took a bus and then drove his car to Barrow County. After he arrived around 1:15 p.m., Webb walked to his girlfriend’s house, where her younger brother answered the door. They didn’t say much, but it didn’t matter.

”He was probably in shock, probably a lot of nerves going on. So I don’t blame him at all, but at least I do know that he is OK,” Webb said.

Webb said he was used to shootings in Atlanta, but said the area of Barrow is “usually pretty quiet.”

”Prayers for the families, and for the students,” he added.

—

Sadie Foust

Foust, an HR specialist at a senior living facility across the street from the high school, saw countless police vehicles rushing down the street before hearing from locals that several people had been shot. She said three students work at the facility.

As students began to leave campus after the lockdown was lifted, Foust and other employees set up a refreshment stand. Many students and their families had to make long treks to their vehicles, some of which were parked more than a mile away from the school.

”We, of course, saw everything going on. These people need anything they can get, like the emergency personnel, the families, they’re going to be hot,” Foust said.