Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured

Just 10 minutes before the Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard shooting, officers got a call about a person being shot in the 1300 block of Middlesex Avenue. There, police found two teens with gunshot wounds to their arms, according to a statement. The teens were taken to to a hospital and were said to be alert at the time.

In that case, investigators believe a fight broke out between a group of people at a party and shots were fired, the statement said.

Then, about an hour earlier in Clayton County, one person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at an apartment in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road, not far from College Park, according to police. The surviving victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting, the victims or any potential suspects.

On Saturday morning, two people died in what Cobb County police have called a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found 19-year-old Eduardo Landaverde and Crystal Mendez, also 19, dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Grady EMS personnel leave the scene of a fatal shooting on West Marietta Street in Atlanta early Saturday, August 13, 2022. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Atlanta police are investigating.

Earlier on Saturday, a shooting outside the Odyssey Lounge in northwest Atlanta about 3:20 a.m. left one man dead and two others injured, police said.

When officers got there, they found one man dead in the parking lot and another man with a graze wound. After a few minutes, another man was found along Howell Mill Road. Police said they believe that man walked to Howell Mill from the lounge following the shooting.

Investigators said it was sparked by a fight over a vehicle blocking the parking lot.

Another few hours earlier, around 8 p.m. Friday, Atlanta police responded to a person being shot in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They found a man with a gunshot to the leg and stomach, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where a second victim showed up after being shot in both legs.

Police did not release the condition of either victim and did not provide information on a suspect or motive.

The weekend’s triple shooting and double shootings in Atlanta capped a week in which the city reached a grim milestone: The shooting death of a woman Wednesday marked the 100th homicide of the year.