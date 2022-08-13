1 dead in triple shooting outside NW Atlanta lounge

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting outside a northwest Atlanta lounge, police said.
Atlanta police Maj. Carlo Peek told reporters from the scene that the shooting happened outside Odyssey Lounge along West Marietta Street after a fight over a vehicle being blocked in the parking lot. When officers arrived at the scene about 3:20 a.m., one man was found shot dead in the parking lot, Peek said.
Another man was found grazed by a bullet to the leg, according to Peek.
Just a few minutes later, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Howell Mill Road regarding a person shot.
“We believe the one on Howell Mill may be connected. That’s our other victim that’s at Grady with a gunshot wound to the leg,” Peek said. “But again, we are still trying to determine that for sure.”
Officers said they believe the victim went to Howell Mill Road from Odyssey Lounge after the shooting, where he then called for help.
Nearly five hours later, the parking lot remains enclosed with crime scene tape. Police have not identified a suspect, but Peek said officers will review camera footage from the lounge in hopes of identifying the shooter. Authorities did not say if those involved in the shooting knew each other.
Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article.
