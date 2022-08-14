ajc logo
Clayton County shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

Four people were shot Saturday night in Clayton County, according to police. One of them died.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A person is dead and three others injured following a shooting in Clayton County late Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road around 10:45 p.m., not far from College Park, following a report of a person shot, Clayton police said.

Investigators then learned that four people had been shot, one of whom died. The remaining victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed by police.

No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting, the victims or any potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

