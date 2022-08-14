Clayton County shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

A person is dead and three others injured following a shooting in Clayton County late Saturday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road around 10:45 p.m., not far from College Park, following a report of a person shot, Clayton police said.
Investigators then learned that four people had been shot, one of whom died. The remaining victims were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not disclosed by police.
No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting, the victims or any potential suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
