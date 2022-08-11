Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace

“There are too many illegal guns on our streets. ... If you’re a gang leader you will be caught and you will be held accountable. If you’re carrying an illegal firearm, you will face the consequences,” Dickens said, standing with his top deputies and interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

On Sunday night, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. stood near the scene of a shooting that killed two people and injured four others, including a child, at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street.

“As we’ve said countless times, we are just asking the citizens to just find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Hampton said during a news briefing. “We are just asking people to step away. We are asking people to let bygones be bygones.”

Sunday’s shooting was the second deadly incident near the park this year. On Jan. 15, 15-year-old Kelvice Roberson Jr., was shot to death and a man injured in what investigators believe was the result of a gun transaction gone wrong.

The homicide pace for 2022 has slowed down, according to data from the police department.

After investigating 19 homicides in March and 18 in April, the number dropped to five in May. There were 16 homicide cases in June and then eight in July. But eight homicides were under investigation during the first week of August.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home on McWilliams Road. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot and died before help could arrive, according to police. The woman’s name was not immediately released. Investigators believe the shooting followed a domestic dispute.

It’s those types of personal conflicts that city leaders have repeatedly said can be solved without violence.

Timmie Thomas Jr., shot to death Jan. 3 at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road, was the first homicide case of 2022. He was 31, the father of six children and four stepchildren, and was pursuing a career in music. The up-and-coming rapper was planning to start performing publicly, his mother said.

“My son didn’t deserve that,” Tonia Conley, Thomas’s mother, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You don’t have any friends in this world. You have to trust in the Lord.”

Conley believes her son’s death was gang-related, though he wasn’t involved in one. Others watched and even used their cell phones to record her son’s death. Conley has a video, but can’t bring herself to watch it.

“I can’t believe what the world has come to,” she said. “People were laughing.”

A teenager has been charged with murder in Thomas’s death.