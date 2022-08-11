BreakingNews
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
ajc logo
X

Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace

Neighbors around Rosa L. Burney Park, alongside a local gun violence advocacy groups, gather to peacefully rally at the location where this past Sunday, a gunfight left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Neighbors around Rosa L. Burney Park, alongside a local gun violence advocacy groups, gather to peacefully rally at the location where this past Sunday, a gunfight left two people dead and four injured, including a 6-year-old girl. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Atlanta has reached the 100 mark for homicide cases investigated this year, a little more than a week ahead of last year’s pace.

The city reached the grim milestone Wednesday afternoon, when a woman was found shot to death on McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

ExplorePAST COVERAGE: Atlanta hits 100 homicide cases for 2021, ahead of 2020's pace

Authorities investigated 160 homicides in 2021, up from 157 in 2020. The agency previously reported it worked 158 cases last year and updated the total after a review of department data. The 2019 total was 99 homicide cases.

City and police leaders have made combatting violent crime a priority, often urging people to resolve conflicts without weapons. Meanwhile, families of the victims are left to pick up the pieces, while hoping for justice.

On Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke for more than 40 minutes before the City Council’s public safety committee, addressing both efforts in place to curb violence and the challenges.

“There are too many illegal guns on our streets. ... If you’re a gang leader you will be caught and you will be held accountable. If you’re carrying an illegal firearm, you will face the consequences,” Dickens said, standing with his top deputies and interim police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

ExploreAtlanta’s homicides up for 3rd straight year

On Sunday night, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. stood near the scene of a shooting that killed two people and injured four others, including a child, at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street.

“As we’ve said countless times, we are just asking the citizens to just find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Hampton said during a news briefing. “We are just asking people to step away. We are asking people to let bygones be bygones.”

Sunday’s shooting was the second deadly incident near the park this year. On Jan. 15, 15-year-old Kelvice Roberson Jr., was shot to death and a man injured in what investigators believe was the result of a gun transaction gone wrong.

The homicide pace for 2022 has slowed down, according to data from the police department.

Combined ShapeCaption
Timmie Thomas Jr.

Credit: Family photo

Timmie Thomas Jr.

Credit: Family photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Timmie Thomas Jr.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

After investigating 19 homicides in March and 18 in April, the number dropped to five in May. There were 16 homicide cases in June and then eight in July. But eight homicides were under investigation during the first week of August.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home on McWilliams Road. They arrived to find a woman who had been shot and died before help could arrive, according to police. The woman’s name was not immediately released. Investigators believe the shooting followed a domestic dispute.

It’s those types of personal conflicts that city leaders have repeatedly said can be solved without violence.

Timmie Thomas Jr., shot to death Jan. 3 at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road, was the first homicide case of 2022. He was 31, the father of six children and four stepchildren, and was pursuing a career in music. The up-and-coming rapper was planning to start performing publicly, his mother said.

“My son didn’t deserve that,” Tonia Conley, Thomas’s mother, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You don’t have any friends in this world. You have to trust in the Lord.”

Conley believes her son’s death was gang-related, though he wasn’t involved in one. Others watched and even used their cell phones to record her son’s death. Conley has a video, but can’t bring herself to watch it.

“I can’t believe what the world has come to,” she said. “People were laughing.”

A teenager has been charged with murder in Thomas’s death.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 4h ago
MARTA’s Five Points station to get major face-lift
1h ago
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
4h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
9h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
9h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
20h ago
The Latest
Barrage of bullets outside SW Atlanta businesses injures woman in car
4m ago
Trump hires Findling to represent him in grand jury probe
57m ago
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
1h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
10h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top