ajc logo
X

Two people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide

A Cobb County police officer stands outside at a shooting scene on Olive Spring Road. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
A Cobb County police officer stands outside at a shooting scene on Olive Spring Road. (Photo: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a double fatality that occurred Saturday morning south of Marietta as a murder-suicide.

Police received a 911 call at about 9:25 a.m. reporting shorts fired in the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road, according to a news release. Officers found 19-year-old Eduardo Landaverde and 19-year-old Crystal Mendez dead near the front yard, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun lay close to Landaverde, police said.

“This incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at 770-499-3945.

Frederick Hughes, a neighbor who called 911, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was unloading a truck in his driveway when he heard a popping sound. He said he thought it could be a firecracker.

“But then I saw this woman run out and she’s hollering something, and he point-blank shoots her two more times,” Hughes said.

Hughes said Mendez fell in the driveway behind a car, where emergency medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive her. He said police later told him that Landaverde was dead in the bushes.

Hughes said he lives about 3 miles away but was fixing up a house for his daughter to live in. He said he knew the previous owners of the house, but not the neighbors.

“Normally it’s pretty quiet,” he said.

Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
Braves starter Spencer Strider has handled a heavier workload 5h ago
‘It’s unknown territory’: Braves’ Max Fried dealing with first concussion
23h ago
Atlanta police release bodycam, defend officer’s actions during woman’s arrest
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents
4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents
Braves’ 21-year-olds Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom key game-winning rally
18h ago
The Latest
Husband of missing Indiana woman found not guilty in separate Coweta stalking case
4h ago
WATCH: Convicted felon arrested while riding scooter armed in Atlanta, cops say
7h ago
Atlanta police arrest ‘most wanted’ auto theft suspect
20h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
23h ago
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top