Two people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide

“But then I saw this woman run out and she’s hollering something, and he point-blank shoots her two more times,” Hughes said.

Hughes said Mendez fell in the driveway behind a car, where emergency medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive her. He said police later told him that Landaverde was dead in the bushes.

Hughes said he lives about 3 miles away but was fixing up a house for his daughter to live in. He said he knew the previous owners of the house, but not the neighbors.

“Normally it’s pretty quiet,” he said.

Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article.