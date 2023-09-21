Ambulance heading to call involved in serious injury crash in Gwinnett

A driver was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when an ambulance heading to a medical call collided with their vehicle on a busy Gwinnett County road, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Quails Lake Village Lane near Norcross, according to Gwinnett police. The ambulance driver and passenger, both Gwinnett fire employees, were uninjured.

Police said the fire medics immediately provided aid to the other driver, who was taken to a hospital by another ambulance. The nature of their injury was not provided.

According to investigators, the emergency vehicle was traveling eastbound in the center turn lane with its lights and sirens on due to heavy traffic. The other driver then turned left from Quails Lake Village Lane and into the path of the ambulance, which struck its driver’s side.

Traffic on Jimmy Carter Boulevard appeared to be shut down after the crash as several patrol vehicles and fire engines responded to the scene.

Active Investigation: Officers are investigating a serious injury accident involving an ambulance and a passenger car at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd and Quails Lake Village Lane. No one from @GwinnettFire was injured. The other driver is being treated at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/bvcbwTfG6A — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 21, 2023

Police said there were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the wreck.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.