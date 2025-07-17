Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Severe weather in tropical storm's wake triggers North Carolina state of emergency

North Carolina has declared a state of emergency after Tropical Storm Chantal caused severe flooding and at least six deaths
An employee surveys the damage at the Great Outdoor Provision Co. after it was flooded during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An employee surveys the damage at the Great Outdoor Provision Co. after it was flooded during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
By MAKIYA SEMINERA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina can seek federal funding to help its overloaded response efforts to Tropical Storm Chantal, which killed at least six people and left damage from flooding in its wake, as Gov. Josh Stein announced a state of emergency Thursday.

A one-two punch from Chantal followed by severe weather in the state's center has “overwhelmed the response and recovery efforts of local governments,” according to Stein’s executive order.

Some rivers reached record-breaking levels from the storm, including the Eno River in Durham, one of several cities where some residents lost access to safe drinking water because of damage to the water system. In some places, the storm dumped as much as 9 to 12 inches of rain, according to the governor’s office.

Chantal hit at the end of the July Fourth weekend, and several days of severe weather plowed through as people were still picking up the pieces from damage caused by the tropical storm's remnants.

The emergency declaration, which took effect Wednesday, jumpstarts the process for North Carolina to seek federal recovery assistance if needed. It covers 13 counties in the state's center, some of which are home to populous cities like Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Local law enforcement agencies have confirmed at least six deaths from the storm. Businesses were wrecked and many residents were displaced from their homes after emergency responders rescued them from flooding.

A 58-year-old woman called 911 on her way to work after her SUV got caught in floodwaters, but the call disconnected and she was later found dead a little ways from her unoccupied vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers searched for days in Chatham County only to find two missing canoers had died, the county sheriff's office said, while another woman died when floodwaters swept her vehicle off the road, the State Highway Patrol said.

Two people died in Alamance County, including a missing 71-year-old man found dead inside his vehicle covered in flowing water, the sheriff's office said. The Graham County Police Department said a missing 23-year-old woman was found dead inside a submerged vehicle.

Many people were also rescued during the storm. In one neighborhood north of Durham, the city's fire department said it did more than 80 water rescues amid the flooding. The fire department in Chapel Hill rescued more than 50 people while teaming up with neighboring agencies, mostly near apartments, officials said.

A floating garbage container crashed through the front of this business in the Eastgate Shopping Center after it was flooded during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chairs, umbrellas and a larger garbage container were among the debris washed up at the Shake Shack in the Eastgate Shopping Center after it was flooded during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A worker tosses damaged merchandise into a large dumpster at the Trader Joe's supermarket in the Eastgate shopping center after it was flooded out during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Utility crews work to restore lines that were knocked down on Estes Drive during tropical storm Chantal, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 12:46 EDT and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, shows a tropical weather system over the Florida Panhandle. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association via AP)

Credit: AP

Gulf Coast braces for flooding as storm system builds into possible tropical depression

Timeline raises questions over how Texas officials handled warnings before the deadly July 4 flood

Camp Mystic leader may not have seen urgent alert before Texas flood, family spokesman says

The Latest

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams cannot make a catch in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)

Credit: AP

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

1m ago

Emails show DeSantis administration blindsided county officials with plans for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

3m ago

Maryland man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family

5m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.