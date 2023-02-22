X
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother to speak in Atlanta on 3rd anniversary of his murder

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery will again mark the anniversary of his death by speaking on his legacy in Atlanta.

Thursday will mark the third anniversary of when the 25-year-old was murdered in a Brunswick neighborhood, where his family believes he was jogging. Three men, Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, were all convicted of murder in 2021.

Since last year’s anniversary of Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, shooting death, all three were also sentenced to federal prison after federal convictions for committing a hate crime. The three are now serving life sentences.

Wanda Cooper-Jones founded the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation after her son was shot and killed. On last year’s second anniversary of her son’s death, Cooper-Jones announced scholarships would be awarded to students at Brunswick High School, where Arbery graduated in 2012. The recipients were announced on May 8, which would have been Arbery’s 28th birthday.

“Laws changing is just the beginning,” she said at last year’s event. “Next we must change the minds and the perception of Black men in this country.”

Arbery’s death prompted legislators to pass Georgia’s hate crime law.

This year, the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and Atlanta Track Club will host a community conversation and discuss a new event to raise for the foundation. The invitation-only event will also include Alison Mariella Désir, author of Running While Black, and leaders of the Atlanta running, civic and business communities and be held at The Stave Room.

Last year, events honoring the anniversary of Arbery’s death were also held in his hometown of Brunswick. Glynn County leaders renamed a park he liked to visit near his father’s home Ahmaud Arbery Park and held a dedication.

