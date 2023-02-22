Ahmaud Arbery’s mother to speak in Atlanta on 3rd anniversary of his murder

Thursday will mark the third anniversary of when the 25-year-old was murdered in a Brunswick neighborhood, where his family believes he was jogging. Three men, Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, were all convicted of murder in 2021.

Since last year’s anniversary of Arbery’s Feb. 23, 2020, shooting death, all three were also sentenced to federal prison after federal convictions for committing a hate crime. The three are now serving life sentences.